Calvert County Cadets Honing Their Skills Through Courses And Competition

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The students in the Calvert County High School Fire/Rescue Cadet Class have been staying busy over the last couple of weeks. They completed the Rescue Technician Vehicle & Machinery Extrication course, honing their skills at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Several students represented the region in the state Skills USA competition at the Anne Arundel County Fire Academy (4/2/2022). The students experienced a unique opportunity to visit North Beach Volunteer Fire Department’s Boat 1.

We would like to thank all of the Calvert County’s volunteer departments for supporting this great program.

Good luck to the students as they begin Hazardous Materials Operations when they come back from spring break.

By Rich Wilson, Recruitment & Retention Specialist