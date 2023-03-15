Calvert County Commissioners Designated March 2023 As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated March 2023 as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is a time to celebrate the many contributions people with developmental disabilities make to our society, as well as provide the encouragement and opportunities necessary for people with developmental disabilities to reach their full potential.

Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month highlights the efforts and strides made to achieve a culture of meaningful and full inclusion in all facets of community life.

Citizens are encouraged to identify barriers and develop solutions to create a fully inclusive and integrated reality where people with and without developmental disabilities can live, learn and earn together in the community.