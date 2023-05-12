From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Julie Maschino; Rachel Morris; Jennifer Moreland; Andrea McDonald-Fingland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated May as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month in partnership with the Children’s Mental Health Matters! and other local child and family-serving organizations.

Mental health shapes the way children think, feel and act. It also frames how children relate to themselves and others, manage stress and cope with adversity. Talking openly about mental health can reduce stigma and encourage those who are suffering to seek help and find a support network.

Calvert County Public Schools, Calvert Library, Calvert Health, Calvert County Behavioral Health and the Local Behavioral Health Advisory Council, in partnership with the Calvert County Family Network and the Department of Parks & Recreation, will host a “Chalk the Walk” event on May 7-13, 2023, to raise awareness about children’s mental health by decorating sidewalks and pavement with messages and pictures of hope and support to encourage conversations about mental health and well-being.

Students, school staff, government employees and all citizens are invited to participate in this year’s “Chalk the Walk,” and all citizens are encouraged to recognize and support the mental health needs of children in our community.

Chalk the Walk is part of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, an annual week dedicated to recognizing and fostering positive mental health in our children. Grab your sidewalk chalk and spread positivity throughout Calvert County!

Chalk the Walk is done in partnership with the Calvert County Family Network, Calvert County Health Department , CalvertHealth, Calvert Library and Calvert County Parks and Recreation. Learn more about Chalk the Walk and find resources for children’s mental health at http://ow.ly/ZBxc50OjxgX.