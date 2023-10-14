Calvert County Designates October As Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Citizens are encouraged to actively support efforts to end domestic violence and prevent harm to all who live within our communities.

Domestic violence is a pattern of behavior used to gain power and control over another. It is a public health issue that affects all of us in ways both seen and unseen. To address it, we must apply our collective attention and resources to help end the cycles of violence that feed into the myriad of other health issues affecting our neighbors such as homelessness, mental and behavioral health, and substance use disorder.

The Commission for Women and Center for Change work to end domestic violence in Calvert County through education, awareness, community support and collaboration among individuals, community groups, law enforcement and other governmental agencies. They provided a Domestic Violence Awareness Month presentation in partnership with Safe Harbor, the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Courts on Oct. 3, 2023. They are also organizing a supply drive on Oct. 28, 2023, to address the needs of women and children at Safe Harbor, Calvert County’s domestic violence shelter. Learn more about the supply drive online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/DomesticViolence.

Pictured: The Board of County Commissioners present a proclamation to State’s Attorney Bob Harvey and staff, Sheriff Ricky Cox, Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland, and representatives of local non-profit organizations dedicated to preventing domestic violence and supporting survivors.