Calvert County Election Board Announces Polling Place Changes, Mailer Notifications

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Election Board is notifying voters in the Dunkirk, St. Leonard and Lusby areas about changes to their polling places. To ensure voters are informed and prepared for the upcoming elections, the Election Board is working to keep the community informed about changes affecting the electoral process.

Affected voters in the Dunkirk, St. Leonard and Lusby areas will receive notification by mail within the next week indicating changes to their polling locations. These mailers will be marked with a fluorescent sticker that reads, “Open immediately, your polling place has changed.” A follow-up postcard will be sent in early March to voters in these areas, which will list their polling location and the locations of all early voting centers.

Sample ballots are scheduled to be mailed April 12, 2024.

Voters can confirm their polling locations online at www.calvertcountymd.gov/PollingPlaces or through Maryland Voter Services at https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch.

There are several polling place changes for election day: Changing the precinct boundary between Precinct 1-3 (St. Leonard Elementary School) and Precinct 1-4 (Mutual Elementary School).

Changing the location of the polling place for Precinct 1-5 from Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus (35 Appeal Lane, Lusby) to Southern Community Center (20 Appeal Lane, Lusby).

Changing the location of the polling place for Precinct 1-7 from Mill Creek Middle School (12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby) to Patuxent High School (12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby).

Changing the location of Precinct 3-6 from Northern Middle School (2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings).

Changing the location of Precinct 3-7 from Fairview Vote Center (8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings) to Northern High School (2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings).

These changes were made to provide a more accessible voting experience on Election Day. The new locations are larger, more easily accessible and have increased parking. The changes in St. Leonard were made to balance the number of voters between polling places to alleviate potential wait times. Precinct boundary and polling place changes remain within the same election districts. There are no changes in the representatives for whom voters will elect.

The Maryland Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Early voting will take place daily Thursday, May 2 through Thursday, May 9.

The State Board of Elections approved the relocation of one early voting center from Fairview Library to Ward Farm Park. Three early voting sites are available in Calvert County. Learn more at www.calvertcountymd.gov/EarlyVoting.

County transportation services are available during early voting and on primary election day. Visit www.calvertcountymd.gov/Transportation for schedules and fares.

Voters are encouraged to bookmark www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vote for important local voting information. Follow the Calvert County Election Board on Facebook at www.facebook.com/calvertelectionboard for continuous updates.