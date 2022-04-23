PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Buying local is made easy with an abundance of fresh food from Calvert County’s farmers, agri-businesses and watermen. Patrons can find local produce, meat, bedding plants (vegetables and herbs) and a bounty of other spring offerings with more to come as the weather continues to heat up.

Markets will be held on the following schedule:

–Tuesdays in Prince Frederick at CalvertHealth Medical Center parking lot

(130 Hospital Road) 2:30-6:30 p.m., April 26-Nov. 22

–Thursdays in Dunkirk at the entrance of Dunkirk District Park

(10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.) 3:30-6:30 p.m., May 12-Sept. 2

–Saturdays in Lusby at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center parking lot

(11861 HG Trueman Road) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 14-Sept. 24

–Saturdays in North Beach at the North Beach Senior Center parking lot

(9010 Chesapeake Ave.) 8 a.m. to noon, May 7-Oct. 22

For more information on Calvert County’s agricultural community and updates on local farmers markets, visit www.calvertag.com or contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880 or via email at info@ecalvert.com.

