Calvert County Government Announces Presidents Day Schedule

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, in observance of Presidents Day. In addition:

-The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open with normal operating hours.

-The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Monday, Feb. 20, with normal operating hours.

-The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed on

Monday, Feb. 20.

-All Calvert County senior centers will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

-Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, Feb. 20; shelf-stable meals are provided in advance. Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

-There will be no county bus service on Monday, Feb. 20. Regular service will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

-The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20. An animal control officer will be available for emergencies at 410-535-3491.

-Calvert Library locations and Bookmobile services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 and will reopen at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Downloadable materials and virtual services are available 24/7 at calvertlibrary.info.

-The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open with normal hours on Monday, Feb. 20. Visit the museum calendar for special programs and events.

-All community centers will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

-All recreation parks including Cove Point, Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Ward Farm parks will be open with normal winter hours Monday, Feb. 20.

-Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open on Monday, Feb. 20, with normal hours.

-Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp trails and Kings Landing Park will be open with normal winter hours of operation. The Battle Creek Cypress Swamp nature center is closed until further notice. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

-Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open with normal operating hours on Monday, Feb. 20.

-Breezy Point Beach & Campground remains closed for the season.