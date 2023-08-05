Calvert County Planner Wins Pride & Quality Award For Dedication To Public Service

From left to right: Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Jenny Plummer-Welker; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.; Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners presented Jenny Plummer-Welker, long range planner from the Department of Planning & Zoning, with the Pride & Quality Award.

This award recognizes Jenny Plummer-Welker and her expertise, professionalism and unreserved willingness to help. Jenny’s extraordinary public service has greatly improved both the workplace and the public perception of government.

Jenny has become a central figure of the Planning Commission’s meetings. She has worked diligently with updating town center master plans and has shared her expertise with the public on many occasions. Her professionalism, extensive knowledge and care for her co-workers make her an excellent staff member to work with. Her hard work and dedication have helped the public understand complex processes. She has inspired many coworkers to emulate her commitment to Calvert County.

Jenny continues to be essential in guiding the public and her coworkers through complex processes. She is ever-willing to offer advice or institutional knowledge to new team members. Her thoughtfulness allows Calvert County Government to better serve our residents.

Congratulations and best wishes!