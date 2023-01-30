SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV— Of the 900 students named to the Dean’s List at Shepherd University for the fall 2022 semester, two are from Calvert County. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.

Chesapeake Beach:

Ella Paige Lively

St. Leonard:

Jack Thomas Rosnage