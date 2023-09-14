Calvert County Sheriff's Office Congratulates Cpl. Nicholas DeFelice For 'Deputy Of The Year' Award In Crime Prevention

Credit: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced via a Facebook post on September 14, 2023, that Cpl. Nicholas DeFelice has been honored with the prestigious ‘Deputy of the Year’ award for his exceptional contributions to crime prevention. The announcement was made during the joint conference for the Maryland Sheriff’s Association and Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, where Sheriff Ricky Cox and members of CCSO were in attendance.

According to the post, Cpl. DeFelice, a dedicated 16-year veteran of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, has made significant contributions throughout his illustrious career. His diverse roles within the agency have included service in the Patrol Bureau, Criminal Investigations Bureau, and currently, the Special Operations Bureau.

Among his many accomplishments, Cpl. DeFelice has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to training and community safety. He has emerged as one of the agency’s leading instructors, specializing in active shooter response training for sworn members of the CCSO and various community groups. Cpl. DeFelice has conducted over 20 active shooter response classes, benefiting churches, daycares, private businesses, government agencies, and other organizations across Calvert County.

Cpl. DeFelice’s contributions extend beyond his training role, as he continues to be an integral part of the agency’s Special Operations Team. His versatility and dedication to public safety have made him an invaluable asset to the CCSO.

The ‘Deputy of the Year’ award serves as recognition of Cpl. Nicholas DeFelice’s outstanding contributions to crime prevention and his tireless efforts to ensure the safety of the Calvert County community.

“Congratulations Cpl. DeFelice on your nomination and Deputy of the Year Award,” CCSO stated in the Facebook post. “Your CCSO family commends you for your efforts and for your service and dedication to the citizens of Calvert County.”

