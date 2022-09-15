Calvert County Sheriff's Office Mourns Passing Of Retired K9 Jax

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – It is with great sadness that the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announces the passing of retired K9 Jax.

K9 Jax served the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office from the Fall of 2013 until 2019. K9 Jax was a loyal protector and trusted partner to F/Sgt. N. Funchion during his time with the Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Jax was donated to CCSO in 2013 by K9 unit trainer, Kent Gregory. In 2013, K9 Jax attended and completed the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol School and was certified in Patrol/Narcotics Detection.

K9 Jax was assigned to the Patrol Division and made the switch to the Special Operations Team with F/Sgt. Funchion to serve as the Agency’s first SWAT Dog.

In 2019, K9 Jax retired after 6 years of service and lived out the rest of his life with the Funchion family. Jax loved hanging with his family of humans and other animals on the farm.

K9 Jax will be greatly missed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and the Funchion family.

Thank you for your dedicated service K9 Jax.

End of Watch: September 14, 2022