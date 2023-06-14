Calvert County Sheriff's Office Warns Citizens To Be Aware Of Door-To-Door Scammers

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of a couple going door-to-door in the North Beach area posing as BGE representatives.

The suspects are described as one black male wearing an “official” looking credential and one Hispanic female with long red hair wearing a long white sleeved t-shirt and shorts. It has been confirmed they are NOT from BGE and they are scammers.

The scammers will ask citizens to see their utility bill and follow it up with they have the ability to lower your bill and then suggest you download an app.

• Remember, you always have the right to ask a door-to-door salesperson to leave your property. If you’re ever unsure, you can call your energy provider or your utility company at any time to find out if what the person at your door is telling you checks out or call the Sheriff’s Office to make a report at 4410-535-2800. Trust your gut! If something seems suspicious, it probably is.

• Customers should never open their door to someone they don’t recognize and should always ask for a photo ID through the door or window, especially if you did not request a visit from BGE.

• Do NOT provide any personal information to the caller; do NOT purchase a prepaid credit card or gift card.

• If someone states he or she is a BGE employee and asks to enter your home or business, ask for their employee information. If you are approached in person, ask to see photo identification, which should display the BGE logo, a name, photograph and identification number. Call BGE at 800.685.0123 and a representative can verify the employee and the nature of the visit or phone call.

For more information, visit: https://www.bge.com/News/Pages/Press%20Releases/BGE-Reminds-Customers-to-be-Wary-of-Door-to-Door-and-Phone-Scams.aspx