PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 11, 2022 – April 17, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,405 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-20923

On April 14, 2022, DFC Callison responded to the 100 block of Brooks Cove Drive in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) caused damage to four of the victim’s pier pillions and five decking boards were reported missing. The total value of stolen/damaged property is $10,000.00.

Damaged Property: 22-20552

On April 13, 2022, Deputy Dymond responded to the 6000 block of Gordon Drive in Sunderland, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect fired shots from a BB gun toward the bed of this pickup truck causing damage to the tailgate. The estimated value of damaged property is $200.00.

Theft: 22-21100

On April 15, 2022, Deputy Wilder responded to Lake Lariat in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised his red Dynamite 18-speed mountain bike was stolen around 9 p.m. The value of the stolen property is $250.

Theft: 22-21077

On April 15, 2022, Deputy Sturdivant responded to the 2700 block of Icehouse Court in Dunkirk, MD the report of stolen property. The complainant advised she went to retrieve a package delivered to the front porch of the residence and discovered the package had been damaged and a pink iPhone 13 was missing. The value of the stolen property is $850.00.

Theft: 22-20587

On April 13, 2022, Master Deputy Aurich responded to the 9000 block of Ridge View Dr. in Owings, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between April 1st and April 13th, unknown suspect (s) removed the front Maryland registration plate from his vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 22-20510

On April 12, 2022, Cpl. Jacobs responded to the parking lot across from 14470 Solomons Island Rd. in Solomons, MD for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised unknown suspect (s) stole the temporary registration plate from her vehicle. The value of stolen property is $100.00.

ARRESTS:

Matthew Edward Charron, age 26

On April 17, 2022, Deputy D. Desantis and Deputy C. Shoemaker responded to the 3100 block of Ross Road in St. Leonard, MD for the investigation of a stolen motor vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Matthew Edward Charron, 26 of St. Leonard, MD, who was actively yelling and screaming obscenities at responding deputies. Deputy Desantis advised Charron of the investigation and Charron’s disorderly actions and threats were distracting and hindering the investigation of the motor vehicle theft. Due to Charron failing to comply and actively resisting, Charron was escorted from the residence and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing and Hindering, Resisting and Interfering with Arrest and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order of Law Enforcement Officer.