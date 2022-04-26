PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of April 18, 2022 – April 24, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,320 calls for service throughout the community.

Theft: 22-21598

On April 18, 2022, Deputy Aley received report of a theft. The complainant advised his boat trailer was parked at the Benedict boat ramp located at 6904 Hallowing Lane in Prince Frederick, MD when an unknown suspect (s) stole the tag to his boat trailer. The value of the stolen property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 22-21925

On April 20, 2021, Deputy Durnbaugh responded to the 9700 block of Old Solomons Island Road in Owings, MD for the report of theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between 6 p.m. on April 19 and 9:30 a.m. on April 20, an unknown suspect (s) stole a handicap placard from the vehicle. The value of the stolen property is $1.

Theft: 22-22546

On April 23, 2022, DFC Shrawder received report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between 9:20 a.m. and 10 a.m., her wallet and remote key fob was stolen while attending a sporting event at the Calverton School located at 300 Calverton School Road in Huntingtown, MD. Inside the wallet was $30 in cash and several miscellaneous cards. The total value of stolen property is $372.00.

Theft: 22-22407

On Friday, April 22, 2022, Deputy Aley responded to the Walgreens located at 11745 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown, older white female entered the store and grabbed miscellaneous make-up products passing all points of sale and exited the store with the stolen items. The estimated value of stolen make-up is $100.00.

Theft: 22-22391

On April 22, 2022, Deputy Contic responded to the 2700 block of Hatteras Lane in Lusby, MD for report of a theft. The complainant advised she received notification from Amazon that a package was delivered to her residence on April 19. The complainant went to retrieve the package on April 22 and the package was missing. The value of stolen property is $139.99.

ARRESTS:

Emmett Odyssey Harry Gantt

On April 19, 2022, Deputy Hendrickson conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation along southbound Rt. 4 and Sherry Lane in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with the driver, Emmett Odyssey Harry Gantt, 61 of Lusby, MD, who advised he did not possess a valid driver’s license. Investigation revealed Gantt had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed a tie-off containing a suspected crack rock and a glass pipe (suspected crack pipe). Gantt was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Brandon John Paul Sebrell

On April 23, 2022, Deputy Strong conducted a traffic stop following reports of a reckless driver in the area of Rt. 260 and Cox Road in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Contact was made with the sole occupant, Brandon John Paul Sebrell, 29 of Lothian, MD, who was attempting to exit his vehicle and stuff items in his front pocket. A search of Sebrell’s person revealed four Suboxone strips, two purple pills, and two cut straws with a white powdery residue. Sebrell advised the pills contained a combination of heroin and fentanyl. A search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe with burnt ends and a scale covered in a white powdery residue. Sebrell was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Craig Michael Ringler

On April 19, 2022, Deputy McCourt responded to the Giant Food store located at 655 N Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the reported theft that already occurred. Investigation revealed Craig Michael Ringler, 40 of Lusby, MD, was observed leaving the store with approximately $400 – $500 worth of stolen merchandise. Ringer was seen loading the stolen goods into his vehicle and then fled the area. Deputies located Ringler at his Lusby residence where he admitted to the theft. Investigation revealed Ringler had an open warrant through Prince George’s County. A search incident to arrest revealed a cut straw covered in a white powdery residue. Ringler was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1500, CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.