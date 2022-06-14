PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 6, 2022 – June 12, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,472 calls for service throughout the community.

On June 6, 2022, Deputy Wilson responded to the 11500 block of Ventura Trail in Lusby, MD for the report of property destruction to a vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between June 5 and 7 a.m. on June 6, unknown suspect (s) attempted to gain entry to a vehicle using a pry tool, leaving a dent and scratches on the window panel. The estimated value of damaged property is $75.00.



On June 9, 2022, Deputy Contic responded to the Shell Gas Station located at 11550 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 8:30 p.m. on June 8 and 8:30 a.m. on June 9, unknown suspect (s) spray painted several vehicles awaiting maintenance in the lot. The estimated value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

On June 9, 2022, Deputy Hendrickson responded to the 13700 block of Olivet Road in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) cut down four trees recently planted on the victim’s property. The value of damaged property is $500.00.

On June 10, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 11500 block of Deadwood Drive in Lusby, MD for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised he heard a loud popping noise and glass breaking. The homeowner discovered his front window had been shattered and a rock laying on the ground nearby. The value of the damaged property is $300.00.

On June 6, 2022, DFC R. Evans responded to the Solomons Yacht Club located at 14604 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a sump pump had been stolen from the property. The estimated value of stolen property is $2,500.00.

On June 7, 2022, Cpl. Jacobs responded to the 11100 block of Prancer Court in Lusby, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised an unknown suspect (s) stole the registration plate from a trailer parked at the residence. The value of the stolen property is $100.00.



On June 10, 2022, DFC Gilmore received a report of a theft. The complainant advised a wallet and its contents were stolen from his unlocked vehicle in the 3800 block of 27th Street in Chesapeake Beach, MD. The wallet is described as a black Dickies brand tri-fold and contained $100 in US currency, a GameStop gift card, two debit cards, and a Maryland Driver’s License. The approximate value of stolen property is $150.00.



Catherine Collins Riley

On June 10, 2022, Deputy T. Bowen responded to CalvertHealth Medical Center located at 100 Hospital Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the report of a disorderly subject in the emergency room. Contact was made with the complainant who advised, that Catherine Collins Riley, 59 of North Beach, MD, was harassing patients in the waiting room and acting belligerent. Riley was advised multiple times to leave the property. Riley failed to obey hospital staff and deputies’ commands and attempted to reenter the hospital. Riley was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Disorderly Conduct.