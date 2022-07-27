PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 18, 2022 – July 24, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,463 calls for service throughout the community.

Damaged Property: 22-41797

On July 21, 2022, Deputy R. Jones responded to the 5100 block of Rosemary Drive in Chesapeake Beach, MD, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between July 19th and July 20th, an unknown suspect (s) damaged the passenger side window of a vehicle parked outside the residence. The estimated value of damaged property is $300.00.

Damaged Property: 22-41004

On July 18, 2022, Deputy Shoemaker responded to 30 Duke St. in Prince Frederick, MD, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 3 p.m. on July 17th and 10 a.m. on July 18th, an unknown suspect (s) damaged the victim’s vehicle’s passenger side window while parked overnight. The window of the vehicle had been shattered by a large rock and a check from inside the vehicle was stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Theft: 22-41050

On July 18, 2022, Deputy Newton received a report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 3rd and July 13th, an unknown suspect (s) stole a 36mm Rose Gold Rolex with diamond studs from a residence in the 300 block of Cambridge Place in Prince Frederick, MD. The estimated value of stolen property is $13,000.00.

Theft: 22-41717

On July 21, 2022, Deputy Morrison responded to the 3000 block of Drury Lane in Dunkirk, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a permanent (non-expiring) handicap placard had been stolen from her vehicle sometime between June 21st and July 21st. The estimated value of stolen property is $10.

Theft: 22-41937

On July 22, 2022, DFC Burgraff responded to the 13500 block of Osprey Lane in Solomons, MD, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised a wheelbarrow and two plastic storage bins had been stolen from the victim’s front yard. The estimated value of stolen property is $120.

Theft: 22-41574

On July 20, 2022, M/DFC Aurich responded to the 700 block of Skinners Turn Road in Owings, MD, for the report of a theft from a vehicle. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on July 19th and 6:45 a.m. on July 20th, an unknown suspect (s) broke the lock on the victim’s truck bed cover and stole two leaf blowers (a Stihl BR450 and an Echo PB770). A full 5-gallon gas can valued at 105.00 with fuel was also stolen. The total value of stolen property is $1135.00.

ARRESTS:

On July 20, 2022, DFC Anderson responded to the parking lot of the Solomon’s Urgent Care located at 14090 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, MD, for the report of an auto accident. Preliminary investigation revealed traffic was stopped on the Thomas Johnson Bridge and the at-fault driver, Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner, 44 of Crownsville, MD, ran into another vehicle causing a chain reaction crash. A wanted check was conducted and it was revealed Gardiner was operating a stolen vehicle and was wanted through Anne Arundel County for failure to return a rental car. Gardiner was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and Theft of $1,500 to under $25,000. (Gardiner photo not available)

Lisa Gale Richards

On July 20, 2022, Deputy R. Jones responded to the area of Solomons Island Road and Calverton School Road in Huntingtown, MD, for the report of a traffic complaint. Witnesses observed the suspect vehicle traveling the wrong way in a traffic circle and driving up on a curb. Deputy Jones observed the vehicle traveling on the shoulder at a slow speed with its flashers on. Contact was made with the driver, Lisa Gale Richards, 61 of La Plata, MD, and it was determined the vehicle’s registration was expired and Richards was impaired. A vehicle search incident to her arrest revealed seven cut straws containing a white residue, three Oxycodone pills, and a pill crusher. Richard was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and other traffic-related charges.