Calvert County Sheriff's Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community.

Attempted Burglary: 22-62949

On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby, for the report of an attempted burglary. The complainant advised an unknown male wearing all black attempted to force thru the front door of the residence. Once the suspect made eye contact with the homeowner, the suspect fled from the front patio towards Barreda Blvd. Nothing was damaged and no entry was gained at the residence.

Property Destruction: 22-62078

On October 25, 2022, Deputy Sylver responded to the 3200 block of Howard Drive in Port Republic, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised her mailbox and several of her neighbor’s mailboxes had been damaged and were discovered laying in the roadway. The estimated value of damaged property is $400.00.

Property Destruction:22-62700

On October 28, 2022, DFC Cress responded to the 8500 block of F Street in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 27 and the early morning hours on Oct. 28, an unknown suspect (s) punctured two of the victim’s vehicle tires with a sharp object. The estimated value of the damaged property is $1,000.00.

Theft: 22-62444

On October 27, 2022, S/DFC Flynt responded to the 11400 block of Chews Branch Road in Dunkirk, for the reported theft. The complainant advised two campaign signs were stolen from the victim’s property. The estimated value of stolen property is $40.00.

ARRESTS

Dwayne Lamont Roberts

On October 25, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., Deputy Ashley responded to the 14100 block of Solomons Island Road in Solomons, for the report of a burglary in progress. Investigation revealed Dwayne Lamont Roberts, 31 of no fixed address, was discovered inside the residence by the homeowner. Deputies arrived on scene and took Roberts into custody.

A search of Robert’s person revealed a Ziploc bag of methamphetamine, a white and blue capsule with a powdery residue and a medical needle.

Roberts was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Burglary – 4th Degree and Disturbing the Peace.

Akeem Jamal Grinnell-Cropper

On October 24, 2022, Deputy Tavares conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of S. Solomons Island Road and Lore Road in Solomons. Upon making contact with the driver, Akeem Jamal Grinnell-Cropper, 32 of Lexington Park, a marijuana cigarette was observed in plain view. Grinnell-Cropper advised there were two additional bags of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Investigation revealed Grinnell-Cropper had an open warrant for his arrest. Grinnell-Cropper was placed into police custody. A search of Grinnell-Cropper’s person revealed a clear torn off bag containing a white powdery substance (suspected cocaine) and three pills of Ecstasy.

Grinnell-Cropper was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.