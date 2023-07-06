PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of June 26 – July 2, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,915 calls for service throughout the community.

Property Destruction: 23-45324

On June 25, 2023, Deputy Hudson responded to the 7900 block of Delores Court in Chesapeake Beach, for multiple complaints of property destruction. Contact was made with the complainants who advised they observed an individual throwing eggs out of a silver SUV. Investigation revealed several vehicles in the area had been egged. Deputies located empty egg crates along Bayside Road. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

Property Destruction: 23-45660

On June 27, 2023, Deputy DeSantis responded to the 7900 block of Delores Court in Chesapeake Beach, for multiple reports of property destruction. The complainants advised several vehicles had been egged by an unknown suspect (s). The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 23-46210

On June 29, 2023, DFC Aley responded to the 400 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime on June 28th, a black American Tactical G2G 322 riffle was stolen from inside the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $500.00.

Theft: 23-46445

On June 30, 2023, Deputy Dawson responded to the 900 block of Cox Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised two sets of Maryland registration plates had been stolen from a car trailer and a large camper parked in the backyard of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $200.00.

Theft: 23-45718

On June 27, 2023, Deputy Dawson responded to the 2100 block of Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between June 16 and June 27, an unknown suspect (s) stolen the front registration plate from the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of stolen property is $150.00.

ARRESTS:

Bronzton Xavier Carrington

On June 26, 2023, DFC Plant initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle along Main Street in Prince Frederick. Contact was made occupants, Bronzton Xavier Carrington, 19 of Prince Frederick, was observed to be driving the vehicle and switched seats with a female passenger to avoid prosecution. A passenger in the vehicle, Tyree Duprei Scott, 29 of Lexington Park, was wanted on an open warrant through St. Mary’s County. Carrington was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Driving a Vehicle without Required License and False Statement to a Police Officer. Scott was also transported to CCDC and served the open warrant.

Zachary Nathaniel Jenkins

On June 26, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the 800 block of Costley Way in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. Contact was made with Zachary Nathaniel Jenkins, 21 of no fixed address, who was observed climbing over a locked gated area behind Five Guys to set up his belongings. When confronted, Jenkins became irate and refused to leave. Earlier that morning, Jenkins was found sleeping in an electrical room and sent on his way and advised not to return to the Market Square Shopping Center. Jenkins was observed on the property after being advised to leave and continued to ignore and refuse the deputies orders. Jenkins was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property and Failure to Obey a Lawful Order.

Shelley Marie Dodson

On June 26, 2023, DFC Kwitowski responded to the CRE Campground located at 295 Thunderbird Drive in Lusby, for the report of trespassing. The complainant advised Shelley Marie Dodson, 51 of Lusby, was advised to leave the campground to which she refused. Dodson was given numerous opportunities to leave but failed to do so. Dodson was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Robert Allen Rice

On June 30, 2023, Deputy McCourt was on patrol in the area of the Firehouse Subs located at 641 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, and observed Robert Allen Rice, 56 of no fixed address, who had been previously trespassed from the establishment. Rice was advised of the trespass order in place. Rice was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Marvin Monroe Mackall

On July 2, 2023, DFC Plant was conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Calvert Village Shopping Center in Prince Frederick. While on the traffic stop, Deputy Plant observed Marvin Monroe Mackall, 65 of Prince Frederick, walking on the side walk in front of ABD Liquors and Safeway. DFC Plant confirmed Mackall had been previously trespassed from both businesses. Contact was made with Mackall and advised him he had been indefinitely trespassed from both locations. Mackall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of June 26 thru July 2

On 6/26, Tuvshinbayar NMN Banzragch, age 37 of Elkridge, MD, by Dep. Fleenor

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov