PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 3– July 9, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,653 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-48186

On July 6, 2023, Deputy Aurich responded to the 2100 block of Regent Court in Dunkirk, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect (s) forced entry to the residence and ransacked the victim’s bedroom and attempted to take the PlayStation. Two Apple Watches and prescription medication were stolen. The estimated value of stolen property is $750.00.

Burglary: 23-48364

On July 7, 2023 at approximately 5:05 a.m., deputies responded to The Smoke Shack located at 10 Creston Lane in Solomons, for a burglary in progress. Deputies arrived on scene and observed forced entry to the front door and a side window of the business. A juvenile male was detained hiding inside the business. The juvenile was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and charged accordingly. The estimated value of damaged property is $1500.00.

Damaged Property: 23-47544

On July 4, 2023, DFC Durnbaugh responded to the 2000 block of Huntingfields Drive in Huntingtown, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 9 p.m. on July 3rd and 8 a.m. on July 4th, an unknown suspect or animal caused damaged to the victim’s vehicle. Scratches and bite marks were observed around the rear tire well. Fur from an animal was located near the damaged area. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Damaged Property: 23-48217

On July 6, 2023, DFC Krueger responded to the 3900 block of 5th Street in North Beach, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised sometime between 12:30 p.m. and 2:46 p.m., an unknown suspect(s) broke out the rear window in the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is $500.00.

Property Destruction: 23-47318

On July 3, 2023, Deputy Fleenor responded to the Safeway located at 80 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of property destruction. The complainant advised an unknown male inside the store became irate and while attempting to leave walked on top of a table located at the front exit containing baked goods and threw them on the ground. The estimated value of damaged goods is $80.00.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 23-48818

On July 9, 2023, at 11:12 a.m., Deputy Tavares responded to the Weis located at 13300 HG Trueman Road in Solomons, for the report of a vehicle theft. Investigation revealed the victims entered the store to buy groceries and when they left the store approximately 30 minutes later, their vehicle was gone from the parking lot. The car was left unlocked and the key was inside the victim’s purse inside the vehicle. The owners were able to track the missing vehicle through an app. The app stated the vehicle was at an address in Lexington Park. Detectives responded to Lexington Park and located the vehicle unattended. In addition to the car being stolen, $570 worth of personal property inside the vehicle was also taken. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft: 23-47331

On July 3, 2023, Deputy Fleenor responded to the iStorage Self Storage located at 5270 Cutter Court in Prince Frederick, for a reported burglary that had already occurred. Contact was made with the complainant who advised the lock on one of the storage units had been cut and the unit was burglarized. Carpet tools, Christmas decorations, and a cutter torch were among the stolen items. The estimated value of stolen property is $7,000.00.

Theft: 23-47377

On July 3, 2023, DFC Durnbaugh responded to the Safeway located at 10276 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk, for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed a female suspect entered the store and was observed acting suspicious. The suspect exited the store passing all points of purchase with 73 individual grocery items. Witnesses observed the suspect ran into the woods. The suspect was described a white female with blonde hair, wearing a pink top and jeans. Store management was able to recover the stolen item valued at $720.00.

Theft: 23-48696

On July 8, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to Fox Run Liquors located at 701 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on July 7th around noon, two unknown black females were inside the store and stole 3 small bottles of Sutter Home Wine and placed them in a handbag. The females passed all points of sale, failing to pay for the items. Both subjects were wearing dark colored clothing and one of the females had a cloth wrap around her hair. The total value of stolen items is $6.99.

ARRESTS:

Robert Allen Rice

On July 7, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to the Weis Grocery Store located at 210 Village Center Drive in Lusby, for the reported minor accident. While en route, DFC Wilder observed Robert Allen Rice, 56 of no fixed address, on a motorized grocery cart in the area. Upon arriving at Weis, a store employee reported a male suspect had stolen a motorized scooter. DFC Wilder was advised a citizen reported Rice to hopped on the motorized scooter in the Weis parking lot. Investigation revealed Rice had been previously trespassed from the store. Rice was advised of the trespass order in place and was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Michael Phillip Wilson

On July 8, 2023, DFC Wilder responded to the 11200 block of Little Cove Point Road in Lusby, for the report of a disorderly subject. The complainant advised an unknown male came to her home and was being rude and disorderly and took one of her nice glasses and walked off in an unknown direction. DFC Ostazeski arrived on scene and observed a subject identified as Michael Phillip Wilson, 36 of Solomons, walking on the side of Little Cove Point Road. Deputies made contact with Wilson who immediately became irate shouting profanities. Wilson continued to yell and curse attracting the attention of motorists passing by on the roadway. After numerous attempts to speak with Wilson, Wilson failed to comply with deputies’ orders and continued to act in an unruly disorderly manner. Wilson was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, and Resisting Arrest.

DUI Arrests for the week of July 3 thru July 9

On, July 9, Alexander J. Peasley, age 28 of Huntingtown, by Dep. Hendrickson

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov.