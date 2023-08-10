PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of July 31 – August 6, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,798 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-55073 On August 4, 2023, Dep. Sylver responded to 5200 block of Williams Warf Road in Port Republic, for the report of a burglary. The complainant advised his side door had been kicked in and the door to the shed had been broken into. A search of the home revealed a dog bowl on the floor, and an open soda can on the counter. The homeowner advised he does not have animals. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $80.

Damaged Property: 23-55558 On August 6, 2023, M/DFC Wood responded to the 1200 block of Dogwood Lane in Owings, for the report of damaged property. Contact was made with the complainant who advised sometime between 6 a.m. on Aug. 5 and 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, an unknown suspect(s) broke the passenger side window out of the victim’s vehicle. The estimated value of damaged property is $250.00.

Property Destruction:23-54585 On August 2, 2023, Deputy R. Jones responded to Cove Point Park located 750 Cove Point Road in Lusby, for the report of property destruction. Investigation revealed unknown suspects destroyed the restrooms at the park. Soap dispensers had been removed from the wall and stuffed inside the toilets. The soap dispenser covers had been ripped off and soap had been poured all over the bathroom floors. The estimated value of damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 23-55140 On August 4, 2023, DFC Tavares responded to the 900 block of Guadaloupe Trail in Lusby, for the reported theft. The complainant advised sometime between 4 p.m. on 6:30 p.m., his green in color John Deere riding mower had been stolen from the yard of the residence. The estimated value of stolen property is $6,000.00.

Theft: 23-55102 On August 4, 2023, Deputy Claggett responded to the 2200 block of N. Solomons Island Road in Huntingtown, for the reported theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 28 and August 4, an unknown suspect(s) stole approximately 60-80 peaches from the victim’s peach tree. The estimated value of stolen property is $70.

ARRESTS

Marvin Eugene Briscoe

On August 1, 2023, Deputy Sylver responded to the Walmart located at 150 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of theft/trespassing. Contact was made with the complainant who advised a male suspect Marvin Eugene Briscoe, 41 of Hollywood, entered the store and grabbed several cell phones and iPads, but refused to pay. Briscoe was asked several times to leave the store by management and refused to do so. Briscoe was advised he was being trespassed from the store and was asked leave but refused. Briscoe was placed under arrest and arrested for Trespassing: Private Property.

Gordon Gregory Torney, II

On August 1, 2023, DFC Ostazeski and Cpl. Callison responded to the Giant located at 11740 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for report of loitering. The complainant advised a male subject had been hanging around the store and in the restroom for several hours at a time. Contact was made with the subject later identified as Gordon Gregory Torney, II, 35 of Lusby, who refused to provide identification or speak to deputies. Torney was advised he was no longer welcome on Giant’s property and asked to leave to which Torney refused. Torney refused to leave and was placed under arrest. A search incident to arrest revealed stolen grocery items valued at $20.32. Torney was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, and Theft: Less than $100.

Juan Adalberto Castillo-Castillo

On August 2, 2023, Deputy T. Bowen responded to the Fastop located at 4990 Saint Leonard Road in Saint Leonard, for the report of a trespassing. The complainant advised a male suspect wearing a green shirt was urinating outside the store. Contact was made with Juan Adalberto Castillo-Castillo, 52 of no fixed address. Deputy Bowen advised Castillo-Castillo he was being trespassed from the property. Castillo-Castillo was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Luke Rashad Albanna

On August 2, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to the area of Route 4 and Mountain Trail in Prince Frederick, for a traffic complaint. The complainant described a vehicle swerving in and out of traffic and almost striking other vehicles. Deputy Gadwill located the vehicle and observed multiple traffic violations and potential signs of impairment. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with the driver, Luke Rashad Albanna, 40 of Huntingtown. Further investigation revealed, a large Bowie knife, 2 cut straws with a white powdery residue (suspected Percocet) and a vile also containing a white powdery residue was found inside the vehicle. Albanna was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia and Concealing a Deadly Weapon.

DUI Arrests for the week of July 31 – August 6 Date of Arrest Name Age Hometown Arresting Deputy July 31 Kelly M. Walls 45 Prince Frederick Dep. Claggett Aug. 1 Patrick D. Kerr 63 Upper Marlboro DFC Rzepkowski Aug. 2 Luke R. Albanna 40 Huntingtown Dep. Gadwill Aug. 5 Connie M. Gott 64 Chesapeake Beach Dep. Smith Aug. 5 Andre S. Howe 39 Huntingtown DFC Rzepkowski

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov