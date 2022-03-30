PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of March 21, 2022 – March 27, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,537 calls for service throughout the community.

Commercial Burglary: 22-16961

On March 27, 2022, Deputy Anderson responded to the KFC-Taco Bell restaurant located at 13400 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons, MD for the report of a commercial burglary. Investigation revealed unknown suspect (s) made entry to the establishment during the overnight hours and stole money from the cash registers. The total value of the stolen property is $192.00.

Damaged Property: 22-16994

On March 27, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt received a report of property destruction. The complainant advised sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on March 27, unknown suspect (s) egged two vehicles parked outside a residence in the 12300 block of Catalina Drive in Lusby, MD. The value of the damaged property is unknown at this time.

Theft: 22-15649

On March 21, 2022, Deputy R. McCourt responded to Prince Frederick Dodge Jeep and Chrysler located at 265 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD for the reported vehicle theft. The complainant advised a black 2018 Jeep Track Hawk was stolen from the lot. The value of the stolen property is $90,000.00.

Theft: 22-15667

On March 21, DFC Aurich responded to the 1600 block of Colonial Oak Ct. in Huntingtown, MD for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between March 1 and March 21, unknown suspect (s) stole the Maryland registration plate from a trailer parked outside the residence. The value of the stolen property is $100.00.

Theft: 22-15891

On March 22, 2022, Deputy Mister responded to the Rod N’ Reel located at 4160 Mears Ave in Chesapeake Beach, MD for a reported theft. The complainant advised sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 6:20 p.m., her Apple i-phone SE was stolen. The value of the stolen property is $500.00.

ARRESTS

Marvin Elton Carpenter

Rahman Shabazz

On March 25, 2022, Deputy Dymond conducted a traffic stop at 400 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, Marvin Elton Carpenter, 40 of District Heights, MD, and passenger Rahman Shabazz, 56 of Bronx, NY, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk. The cumulative weight of marijuana was 2,248.5 grams, which equates to 4.957 pounds. Carpenter and Shabazz were placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where they were charged with CDS: Possession w/ Intent to Distribute and CDS: Possession-Marijuana 10 GM+.

Corey Cornell Contee

On March 27, 2022, Deputy R. Jones attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle visibly exceeding the posted speed limit in the area of MD Rt. 4 and Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The suspect vehicle failed to stop and fled southbound on Rt. 4 at a high rate (exceeding speeds of 100 MPH) through red traffic signals with no regard for the well-being of surrounding citizens. Deputies deployed stop sticks, resulting in the vehicle coming to rest. Upon making contact with the driver, Corey Cornell Contee, 51 of Annapolis, MD, open beer cans and marijuana were observed in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a hard-knuckled stun device. Contee was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Concealing a Dangerous Weapon, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving, and other traffic related charges.