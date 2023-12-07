PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the weeks of November 20 –December 3, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 3,573 calls for service throughout the community.

Burglary: 23-83183 On November 22, 2023, Deputy Tunnell responded to a residence on Mason Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a burglary that had already occurred. Investigation revealed a window in the rear of the residence had been smashed out in a forced entry attempt. Nothing appears to have been stolen. The estimated value of damaged property is $300.00.

Damaged Property: 23-83248 On November 22, 2023, Deputy Tunnell responded to the 3200 block of Huntsman Drive in Huntingtown, for the report of damaged property. The complainant advised an unknown suspect cut the wire to the victim’s Christmas lights. The estimated value of damaged property is $50.00.

Theft: 23-84820 On November 28, 2023, Deputy Gadwill responded to Ulta Beauty located at 845 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that 3 black females, all ranging from 5’5” to -5’7” tall, weighing 130-160lbs, entered the store wearing surgical masks and stole multiple bottles of perfume from the fragrance department. Two of the females had braids and the third female was wearing a bookbag. The females were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a black SUV at a high rate of speed. The estimated value of stolen property is unknown at this time.

Shooting: 23-085460 On December 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Sark Court in Prince Frederick, for the report of a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and located a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was treated and transported to an area trauma center in stable condition. Witnesses on the scene advised a masked male suspect was seen leaving the area in a black SUV. The investigation continues.

ARRESTS:

Matthew Leo Greening

On November 25, 2023, Deputy MacWilliams responded to the Walmart located at 150 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed Matthew Leo Greening, 35 of no fixed address, entered the Walmart and stole two Cinnamon Toast Crunch milks, two Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie boxes, and one ham and cheese Lunchable. Greening exited the store passing all final points of sale without paying for the items. Greening was charged with Theft: Less than $100.00.

Tyree Tyquonna Nolan

On November 27, 2023, Deputy Brown responded to the Calvert Village Shopping Center located on W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Tyree Tyquonna Nolan, 27 of no fixed address, who has been previously trespassed indefinitely from the Safeway. Nolan was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Matthew Leo Greening

On November 27, 2023, Deputy Baxter responded to 15 Duke Street in Prince Frederick, for the report of trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Matthew Leo Greening, 35 of no fixed address, loitering on private property that is marked with ‘No Trespassing’ signs. Greening was arrested and charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

Keith Leroy Harrod

On November 30, 2023, DFC Rzepkowski initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after having observed a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, Keith Leroy Harrod, 51 of St. Leonard, Deputy Rzepkowski observed a small white object being thrown from the vehicle. Deputies located and identified the object thrown to be a cigarette containing Phencyclidine (PCP). Harrod was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis and other traffic-related offenses.

David Alexander Reifsnyder

On November 30, 2023, at 8:15 p.m., Deputy Sylver initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle with no headlights or taillights on, in the area of Rt. 4 and Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Deputy Sylver had emergency lights and sirens activated for a stretch of 3-4 miles and the driver refused to pull over. The driver, David Alexander Reifsnyder, 18 of St. Leonard, finally came to a stop along Broomes Island Road in the area of Yoes Corner. Reifsnyder was placed into custody and transported to the Detention Center where he was charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Negligent Driving, and other traffic-related charges.

Elaine Diane Ly Simpson

On November 30, 2023, DFC Shoemaker initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of the Lusby Fastop located at 11790 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby. The driver, Elaine Diane Ly Simpson, 40 of Lusby, had an active warrant through the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Further investigation revealed multiple pills of Oxycodone were located inside the vehicle. Simpson was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis.

Lionel Mackall Jr.

On December 2, 2023, Sgt. Livingston responded to the 3700 block of Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown, for a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, contact was made with Lionel Mackall Jr., 42 of Huntingtown, who had been previously trespassed indefinitely from the property. Mackall was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespassing: Private Property.

DUI Arrests for the week of November 20 – November 26 On November 23, Jordan K. Plue, 31 of Chesapeake Beach, by DFC Lewis

On November 23, Andrew W. Washabaugh, 36 of Lusby, by Deputy Deinert

On November 23, Sara A. Schieber , 37 of Lusby, by Deputy Brown

On November 24, Diamond J. Royster, 28 of Temple Hills, by DFC Rzepkowski

On November 26, Danielle M. Sears, 35 of Lusby, by DFC Shoemaker

On November 27, Rosemary Robinson, 58 of Huntingtown, by Deputy Daily

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and reference the case number provided. Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email ccsotips@calvertcountymd.gov