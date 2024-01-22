Calvert County Sheriff's Office Welcomes New K-9 Team

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the graduation and deployment of one new K-9 team. After an extensive 26-week training program, DFC Sean Hendrickson and his four-legged partner are ready to assist in the mission of protecting and serving the citizens of Calvert County.

Canines are a vital tool for law enforcement and are trained in the areas of patrol, narcotics, locating missing persons, building searches, apprehending criminals, evidence recovery, crowd control, obedience, and protecting their handlers.

Handlers are able to pick the name of their dogs, and DFC Hendrickson chose to name his dog “Atlas”, named after an NYPD ESU K-9. Atlas’s handler was someone very close to DFC Hendrickson. Atlas was the first police K-9 on the scene of the World Trade Center Attacks in New York City on September 11, 2001 (9/11).

Congratulations on this great accomplishment and we wish you a safe and successful career!