Calvert Department Of Finance & Budget Receives Distinguished Budget Presentation Award

Front row, from left to right: Casey Waldron; Kelly Gross; Lynda Barbieri-Strain; Sherry Parker; Sharon Strand; Beth Richmond; Dawn Wood; Mary Layman; Danielle Eldredge; Veronica Atkinson; Crystal DeMarr.

Back row, from left to right: Commissioner Catherine Grasso; Commissioner Mike Hart (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Todd Ireland; Commissioner Mark Cox Sr.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners recognizes the Department of Finance & Budget for receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

This is the 22nd straight year the department has received this award.

Finance & Budget employees work diligently every day to ensure the County maintains the highest quality in financial budgeting, and they strive every year to make the budget document more useful and meaningful to both the County government and its citizens.

Congratulations on another year of a job well done.