PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) provided vital aid to over 400 households from May 2021 to June 2023, disbursing nearly $3.8 million in rent and utility assistance to renters throughout the county. Administered by the Department of Community Resources, the program demonstrates the county’s dedication to improving the well-being and quality of life for its citizens.

Funded through two grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, ERAP was instrumental in the county’s efforts to alleviate the economic strains faced by residents, preventing evictions and utility shut-offs. The program assisted income-limited households who fell below the area median income (AMI) with up to 18 months of assistance. Most households served were below 30% of the AMI for Calvert County, which is $40,500 per year for a household of four.

The county received $1.8 million for ERAP in 2021 and an additional $2 million in 2022. The program’s funding was fully expended by June 2023.

“ERAP was a significant undertaking, reflective of our commitment to serving the community,” said Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland. “It provided immediate relief to hundreds of households and highlighted the strength of our community partnerships.”

Through its execution, the program underscored the effective collaboration between county staff and nonprofit partners, LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc., and Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc., which managed individual cases and provided housing stability services to clients.

“Collaborating with nonprofit partners is critical to the success of programs like ERAP, as it brings together diverse expertise and resources for a common goal,” said Moreland. “Their involvement ensures that our assistance is effectively distributed but also resonates with the real-life challenges of our residents.”

Collaboration across county departments also played a role in the success of ERAP. During the three years the program was operational, staff from the Department of Communications & Media Relations, the Department of Finance & Budget and the Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division, played a pivotal role in ensuring the community was aware of the program and payments were made promptly. At times, the Department of Finance & Budget processed nearly 150 payments a month to prevent evictions.

The success of ERAP provides a window into the Department of Community Resources’ broader mission of service and support. The department manages a range of services and divisions, including Public Transportation and the Office on Aging. It also acts as a liaison with local human services agencies, including Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse, Calvert County Department of Social Services, Calvert County Family Network, Calvert County Health Department, Calvert Library, Housing Authority of Calvert County and Maryland Extension Service. In addition, Community Resources administers programs aimed at reducing living costs, such as the House Keys 4 Employees Program, the National Association of Counties (NACo) Pharmacy Discount Card Program and the NACo Dental Discount Card Program. Learn more at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityResources.

Though ERAP has ended, residents in need of financial assistance or referrals to other services are encouraged to contact the following agencies:

Calvert County Department of Social Services: 443-550-6900

LifeStyles of Maryland, Inc.: 301-609-9900 or 1-866-293-0623

Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, Inc.: 301-274-4474

Maryland Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP)

Maryland Housing & Energy Assistance (Navigate to the “Housing & Energy Assistance” section)

Residents who are having difficulty making utility payments are also encouraged to contact their utility provider as soon as possible. SMECO and BG&E may be able to provide options that prevent loss of service.

Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.