Calvert High School Teacher Amie Dryer Named The 2023 Maryland History Teacher Of The Year

Maryland GLTOY Co-Coordinator Dr. Marcie Taylor-Thoma (left) presents Ms. Amie Dryer (right) with 2023 Maryland History of the Year award.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has selected Amie Dryer, Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Calvert High School teacher, as the 2023 Maryland History Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Dryer was presented the award on August 24, 2023, at a back-to-school ceremony hosted by Maryland GLTOY Co-Coordinator Dr. Marcie Taylor-Thoma and CCPS Calvert High School’s Principal Andrea Young. In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Ms. Dryerreceived a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials. As the 2023 Maryland History Teacher of the Year, Ms. Dryer becomes one of 53 finalists for the 2023 National History Teacher of the Year Award.

“Ms. Dryer is the consummate example of a dedicated teacher. She is inspirational and creative in her classroom and consistently demonstrates her belief that all students can learn. Ms. Dryer embraces student inquiry through programs such as National History Day and creates authentic, real-world learning opportunities through her embrace of Project-Based Learning,” shared Scott McComb, CCPS’ Supervisor of Social Studies. “Through Ms. Dryer’s leadership and inspiration, her students have turned classroom projects into real world change within their school building. She is living proof that an inspirational teacher can create change-makers in the real world,” continued McComb.

Inaugurated in 2004 and now celebrating its twentieth anniversary, the History Teacher of the Year award highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school. The award honors one K–12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools, and US Territories.

Amie Dryer

“Knowledgeable and impassioned teachers bring our country’s history to life for students, allowing them to understand that engaging with history is about more than a series of facts,” said James G. Basker, president of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “Teachers are the lifeblood of our students’ education, and these are the best of the best,” continued Basker.

Ms. Dryer teaches 11th grade AP World History, Honors World History, and 12th grade AP European History at Calvert High School. She received two undergraduate degrees from Flagler College in Saint Augustine, FL, one in history and the other in political science as well as minored in Pre-Law. Ms. Dryer earned her master’s degree in teaching and leadership from the College of Notre Dame of Maryland. In addition to teaching, Ms. Dryer is the Calvert High History Day Coordinator, Assistant Swim Coach, and participates in multiple school and professional development organizations. Ms. Dryer was named the 2011 Patricia Behring Maryland Teacher of the Year and the Calvert County History Teacher of the Year in 2011 and 2014.

This year’s National History Teacher of the Year will be announced in fall 2023 and celebrated at a ceremony in New York City. The ceremony will feature Peabody and Emmy Award-winning ABC News Senior National Affairs Correspondent Deborah Roberts as its presenter. Roberts, a contributing anchor for 20/20, was inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame in May. She is also the author of the New York Times recent bestselling book Lessons Learned and Cherished: The Teacher Who Changed My Life.

Nominations for the 2024 History Teacher of the Year awards are now open. Students, parents, educators, and supervisors may nominate K–12 teachers by visiting gilderlehrman.org/nhtoy. For more information about the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, visit gilderlehrman.org.