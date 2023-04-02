Calvert High students Maia Nerby , Kassidy Dillard, Kathleen LeHoman, (left to right) and teacher Ms. Dryer (far right) present at Board of Education meeting.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—As part of the Calvert County Public Schools RISE Project-Based Learning (PBL) program, Advance Placement (AP) European History Ms. Amie Dryer has expanded her course to provide students opportunities for real-world experiences to negotiate requests and proposals for change.

During this school year, Calvert High School (CHS) students in Ms. Dryer’s class were challenged to create a “Proposal for Change.”

“Students had to provide a solution to a real-world issue that impacts them,” explained Ms. Dryer. “Working in collaborative groups, students conducted research, spoke with topic experts, and determined the best course of action to alleviate the issue.”

The assignment concluded with students presenting their proposals to the CHS administration, district leaders, elected officials, and community members. Topics included traffic control, vaping in the restrooms, and school lunch choices.

“The project-based learning assignment has helped me to learn how to be more professional,” shared CHS student Kathleen LeHoman. “I am much more confident on how to dress, how to talk to people, and how to collaborate in a professional setting.”

The presentation can be viewed below: