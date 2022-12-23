(Front row from left) Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey; Dispatcher Trainee Sarah Hugel; Call Taker Alexis King; Deputy 1st Class Curtis Callison; Deputy 1st Class Thomas Buckler; Deputy 1st Class Howard Anderson

(Back row from left) Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway; Commissioner Steven R. Weems (Vice President); Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (President); Commissioner Mike Hart

Not pictured: Dispatcher Jenna Frazier; Call Taker Morgan Meyers; Dispatcher Trainee Luis Tirado-Garcia

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — At the December 13th meeting of the Calvert County Board of Commissioners, the Calvert Employee Recognition Committee (ERC) awarded the Team Excellence Award to the group of individuals who made up the Coster Road Accident Response Team.

The team was composed of 11 people from the Sheriff’s Office and Calvert Emergency Communications.

The individuals involved in this team included Howard Anderson, Thomas Buckler, Curtis Callison, and Christopher Murphy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, and Theresa Anderson, Jenna Frazier, Becky Gott, Sarah Hugel, Alexis King, Morgan Meyers and Luis Tirado-Garcia from Calvert Emergency Communications.

For those who might not know, the accident on Coster Road in Lusby, Maryland, occurred on August 13th, 2022.

The accident included two separate incidents.

The first incident involved a motorcyclist suffering severe injuries from a crash, and the second involved a collision between a vehicle and another motorcycle.

The team received high praise for acting “swiftly and collaboratively to provide life-saving treatment to an injured citizen.”

Molly Pleetam, a representative from Planning and Zoning, was present to present the award on behalf of the ERC.

