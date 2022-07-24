Calvert Hospice Announces Grief Support Program For Those Who Have Lost A Parent

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Mending Hearts is a 5-week program for adults who have lost a parent.

The group will be held on Tuesdays starting August 16 and ending September 13 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church (90 Church Street, Prince Frederick).

There is a $35 supply fee for the group, but scholarships are available.

This program will focus on helping participants make connections with others who share similar experiences, learn coping skills to deal with grief after the loss of one’s parent, learn about healthy grieving, process feelings of grief and loss, and learn about factors that make grieving for a parent unique.

To learn more about these programs or to register, contact Trish Watson at (410) 535-0892, ext. 2201 or pwatson@calverthospice.org.

Register online at: https://calverthospice.org/grief-support-programs