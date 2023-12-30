Calvert Library's Twin Beaches Location Set To Open In Spring 2024

NORTH BEACH, Md. – The new Calvert Library in North Beach is nearing its completion of Spring 2024 for all your learning needs.

As the new Calvert Library in North Beach is reaching its completion by Spring 2024, county residents are eager to see this new stunning addition to the North Beach Boardwalk.

This new library is to be a major step up from the prior home, not just because of its presence but also for the location. You can enjoy some of your favorite books or handle business meetings with the beautiful backdrop of the Chesapeake Bay.

With many new and updated features, there is sure to be something for all ages at this library. The new construction is to include a split meeting space with room for up to 100 people, parking under the library itself, an imagination station for kids to keep learning fun, as well as a sound booth for podcasting and recording for members of the community to enjoy among many other features.

The physical look of the library itself is also one to note, the 3 story building topped with an open book and large clear windows brings a new modern look and feel to the North Beach Boardwalk. A North Beach resident stated of the library construction, “ I’m excited about it, I just think it’s obnoxiously big for the area they are putting it in but I am excited to take our baby to it and it will bring upon great childhood memories!”

With the completion just months away be sure to check out all the new features the new building will bring and to see the progress made during the construction go to https://calvertlibrary.info/about-us/locations/new-twin-beaches-branch/ and Happy reading!

