MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On May 23, 2023, Trooper Louderback of the Maryland State Police responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a struck pedestrian in St. Mary’s County.

According to official court documents, at 12:47 a.m., Tpr. Louderback was dispatched to the callers address on Burroughs Court in Mechanicsville . Upon arrival, Louderback observed tire marks next to the driveway stretching all the way down to the woodsline, as well as small bushes and trees that had been pushed into the driveway. At the woodline, Louderback also noticed a wooden fence that appeared to be struck and damaged.

Brian Keith Aicher Sr.

Tpr. Louderback spoke to the caller, that identified as the victim struck by the vehicle. The victim claimed that he came home with his girlfriend and his friend to find a vehicle with the lights off parked in his driveway. The victim claimed to have approached the vehicle’s driver’s side to confront the driver as to why he is on his property. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brian Keith Aicher Sr., 57 of Chesapeake Beach, MD.

The victim stated that he did not know Aicher personally, that he was not invited to his home and had no reason to be on his property. The victim told Aicher that he wished to search his vehicle to ensure that his little sister was not in the vehicle as well as that Aicher had not stolen anything from his property.

The victim claimed that Aicher took offense to this request and began to argue with him. The two exchanged words and Aicher then threatened to run the victim over with his car, and began revving the engine, put the car in gear, and began to move the vehicle towards the victim. Aicher then got out of the vehicle, leaving the vehicle in gear, and began to physically fight with the victim. The vehicle then began to roll back, striking the victim in the leg and injuring him.

The victim was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for injuries.

Tpr. Louderback also spoke to witnesses on the scene, who had the same statements regarding the vehicle being on the victim’s property. One witness stated that Aicher was throwing punches at the victim through the driver’s side window and then proceeded to step out of the vehicle to attack him. The second witness stated that she was also struck by the vehicle as it rolled back, but that she had not sustained any injuries.

On May 23, 2023, Brian Keith Aicher Sr. was charged with Trespass: Private Property, Assult Second Degree, Person Driving Motor Vehicle on Suspended License and Privilege, Failure of Individual Driving on Highway to Display License to Uniformed Police on Demand, Driving/Attempting to Drive Motor Vehicle on Highway Without Required License and Authorization, Driving While Suspended, and Driver Failure to Exercise Due Care to Avoid Pedestrian Collision.

If convicted of all charges, Aicher could face up to 10 years in prison and/or $3,120 in fines.

