Calvert Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing A Minor, Second Degree Rape, Other Charges

Joshua Ryan Gantt

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announces that a jury has convicted Joshua Ryan Gantt, 27, of Prince Frederick, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Rape, and 3 related charges.

The jury returned its verdict on July 14, 2022, after a 3-day trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

Gantt was a close friend of the victim’s family and they often traveled together. The victim reported the abuse in August, 2021, when he was 13 years old.

He told investigators that Gantt had been molesting him over a 4-year period at various locations both inside and outside of Calvert County.

Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero and the entire investigative team for their outstanding work in this case.

Gantt has been incarcerated since his arrest on September 14, 2021.

He faces a significant period of incarceration at sentencing in November.