Calvert Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing A Minor, Second Degree Rape, Other Charges

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announces that a jury has convicted Joshua Ryan Gantt, 27, of Prince Frederick, of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Rape, and 3 related charges.
The jury returned its verdict on July 14, 2022, after a 3-day trial.
Sentencing is scheduled for November 4, 2022.
Gantt was a close friend of the victim’s family and they often traveled together. The victim reported the abuse in August, 2021, when he was 13 years old.
He told investigators that Gantt had been molesting him over a 4-year period at various locations both inside and outside of Calvert County.
Mr. Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero and the entire investigative team for their outstanding work in this case.
Gantt has been incarcerated since his arrest on September 14, 2021.
He faces a significant period of incarceration at sentencing in November.
4 years???!!!! Parents, you need to have those lines of communication open to your kids! They should be able to tell you about anything unusual or scary that happens to them! NO CHILD should ever have to endure this abuse!
If only it was that easy. I teach a course in Abuse and Trauma. These predators groom their victims so well, many think they’re:
1. never going to be believed
2. Actually in a relationship with someone who loves them
3. Fearful that someone they love will be harmed if they tell anyone
4. Alone in the world.
My former best friend abused his stepdaughter for several years without anyone knowing. He had the child believing they were in love and would run off together.
The mother was presented as a rival and not to be trusted. He effectively isolated her from anyone who could help her.
Yes, please stay involved in your kids lives, but be vigilant of those who seem too close or ingratiating. They may be grooming.
