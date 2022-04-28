SOLOMONS, Md. – Sail into May with a variety of cruises along the Patuxent. Guests will find some of their favorite annual events, like the Solomons Maritime Festival, as well as special shopping events, and more! There’s something for everyone this month at the Calvert Marine Museum. For a complete listing of programs and activities, visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, May 5 & 12 – Sea Squirts10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers!

Friday, May 6 – Sunday, May 8 – Jewelry Trunk Show 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., daily

Join us for special shopping days during our annual Jewelry Trunk Show! Shop favorite collections from:

Mickey Lynn Jewelry, Anatoli Jewelry, Chart Metal Works, and Smart Glass Jewelry. Guests who

spend $75 or more on jewelry will be entered in a drawing for a chance to WIN a Mickey Lynn necklace and earring set worth over 300! *One entry per household. Drawing will be held Monday, May 9, 2022.

Saturday, May 7 – Solomons Maritime Festival 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate Southern Maryland traditions! Antique boats and motors, cooking demonstrations, traditional music, toy boat building, and boat rides offer something for all members of the family! This is a FREE event!

Sunday, May 8 – Mother’s Day Brunch & Evening Cruise 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate mom aboard the Wm. B. Tennison! Relax together and enjoy the sights and sounds of the Solomons Harbor and Patuxent River. Catering by Boomerangs. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages, but water, tea and lemonade will be provided. Cost: $35 Adults, $15 Children ages 5-12, $10 Children 4 and under. To purchase tickets https://www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/498/Special-Cruises

Sunday, May 8 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. For tickets click here: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, May 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Museum Store staff also offer private Zoom sessions for a unique, virtual shopping experience. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup.

Thursdays, May 19 & 26 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult, are invited to join us for story time and a craft you can do on-site or take home, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Bees, Bugs & Flowers!

Friday, May 20 – Night at the Museum for Friends with Disabilities 5 – 7 p.m.

The museum and grounds will be open exclusively for guests with disabilities and their families, friends, or caregivers from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This FREE event is offered in cooperation with Calvert County Parks & Recreation Therapeutic Recreation Services (TRS). Meet the museum otter mascot, learn about fish, fossils, river otters, skates and rays, maritime history, and enjoy activities in the Discovery Room. Explore the boat basin and Drum Point Lighthouse. A calming room will be available. The Museum Store will be open and full of items for all ages and interests. Cruise on the Wm. B. Tennison at 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 p.m. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for each person to ride the Wm. B. Tennison – Call 410-535-1600, ext. 8204 or 8205 to register for the Tennison cruise. Pre-registration is suggested to access the museum – register online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us and search for Activity #470773-A.

Saturday, May 21 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. For tickets click here: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, May 27 –Maritime Performance Series with DIANE DALY 7p.m.

Diane Daly is a vocalist of moody contrasts and evocative depth. Certainly, one who cannot be pigeonholed into one particular style. Diane has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door, as space allows.

Sunday, May 29 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us on a 2-hour public sail aboard the historic vessel Dee of St. Mary’s, and experience the Patuxent River aboard an iconic Chesapeake Bay skipjack. Guests will have an opportunity to help raise and lower the sail. If there is inclement weather, you will be notified by the crew prior to the cruise. For tickets click here: Dee of St. Mary’s Cruises | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $9.00 for adults; $7.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $4.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more

information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.