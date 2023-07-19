SOLOMONS, Md. – The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) features exhibits with various animals such as jellyfish, otters and turtles. The museum continues to expand its animals for viewing with new additions, such as a recently added Eastern Rat Snake and an Albino Snapping Turtle!

The newly displayed Snapping Turtle has albinism which happens when the skin cells of an animal lack pigment, making them appear extremely pale or even completely white. The lack of pigment also occurs in the eyes, leading to the eyes looking pink or red.

Albino Snapping Turtle

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Marine Museum

The turtle was brought to the museum after an electrical fire last November at the Battle Creek Nature Center. As the nature center is being rebuilt, the CMM offered to display the turtle. The Calvert Nature Society is accepting donations for those who wish to support the equipment and supplies lost to the fire at www.calvertparks.org/donate.html.

The Eastern Rat Snake also makes an appearance at the CMM. This new scaly addition to the Discovery Room at the marine museum is one of the largest species of snake in the area and can grow to over 5 feet in length. The Eastern Rat Snake is also known as Black Rat Snake or Black Snake; while the Eastern Rat Snake is harmless, they are able to vibrate their tail to mimic the Rattlesnake to scare off threats.

Eastern Rat Snake

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Marine Museum

There are things to do all around the marine museum’s grounds, right outside the marine museum is an otter enclosure, a craft center and the Drum Point Lighthouse.

Photo courtesy of the Calvert Marine Museum

The museum also features a Maritime History Hall, displaying the history of the Southern Maryland region’s story of human interaction with the Chesapeake Bay; a Paleontology Gallery, showing prehistoric fossils from Earth’s ancient past; and an Estuarine Biology Gallery, exhibiting marine life such as different fish, jellyfish, mussels and more!

The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults, $9 for seniors, military with valid I.D. and AAA, and $6 for children ages 5 – 12. Museum members and children under 5 can always visit for free.

For more information, including a visitor’s guide and opportunities to volunteer, visit the Calvert Marine Museum’s website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

