Calvert Optimist Club Sponsors Oratorical Contest For Students

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Optimist Club of Calvert is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Discovering the Optimism Within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022/23 year.

The contest will be held March 25, 2023, and is open to Calvert County residents under the age of 19 as of October 1, 2022, who have not completed high school or its equivalent.

The Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners.

First, second, and third-place winners will receive medallions and cash prizes, $300, $200, and $100, respectively.

The first-place winner will advance to the Zone Contest to be held on April 4 in St. Mary’s County.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club Oratorical Chair Krista Brezina said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The deadline to hand in speeches is March 19, 2023. Students wishing to participate in the oratorical contest can find out more about the contest by visiting the club’s website, www.CalvertOptimists.org