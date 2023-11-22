Calvert Real Estate Agent Publishes Book On How To Buy & Sell A Home In The County

Credit: Tim Farr

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – There’s nothing quite like walking down the street and running into friends — or friendly strangers. This happens to Tim on a regular basis, and it’s no accident! In Calvert, and across Southern Maryland, people recognize his face because he’s made it a point to plug into the community.

That’s the difference between true local real estate agents and big-city ones.

When you hire a big-city agent to help you sell your home, they view your listing as if they were in a helicopter. Your agent, probably a wonderful gentleman or lady, only knows your county from a broad, sweeping perspective. This helicopter-like perspective doesn’t account for Calvert’s community and its unique quirks. They don’t know your people, your local businesses, your families, or your traditions.

This issue is exactly why Tim wrote The Ultimate Guide on How to Buy & Sell a Home in Calvert County Maryland. Calvert County is in his blood. As a professional Real Estate Consultant, Tim knows Calvert inside out and backward – its highlights, its quirks, and everything in between. He’s not hanging out in Southern Maryland as a hobby. Calvert County real estate is his world, and his book is a testament to that.

Credit: Tim Farr

There’s so much misinformation out there about how to buy and sell a house. If you’re in Calvert County, Tim’s book is the only resource you need to simplify the process and get your ducks in a row. Why? Because he’s a local Calvert realtor.

A local realtor is someone who not only knows but loves your people, local businesses, and traditions. This is the type of person you want to market your house. They just get it. Your county isn’t a flyover spot for them—it’s home.

When a potential buyer asks your realtor about your local dining scene, you want them to name their favorite hole-in-the-wall breakfast spot without missing a beat. Or their favorite ice cream shop. Or heck, the parking lot where a guy sells BBQ out of his food truck on Saturdays. If you’ve seen any of Tim’s posts before, then a couple of places may have already come to your mind! That’s why when you’re thinking of buying or selling, you want boots on the ground. You want them to know things.

Another way to vet a realtor is to observe how they market themselves. Why?

Because how they market their business is how they’re going to market your house. If they’re not actively advertising their services and results, it’s hard to expect them to spread the word about your listing.

In the same sense, you want a realtor that is active and connected with the local community.

Tim understands all of this, and it is the reason that he spends his own money every month to advertise himself and promote community businesses. This is because a great realtor isn’t just a salesperson, they’re also a marketer.

And hey, that’s part of why he runs into so many friendly strangers! People recognize him from his marketing, and they want to say hi. It’s a huge compliment, and it’s why his clients love working with him. Plus, he doesn’t gatekeep the secrets to buying and selling in Calvert County—they’re all in his book.

Credit: Tim Farr

Tim’s book not only shares the inside secrets of what to do (and what not to do) when in the home buying and selling process, but also shares how to find someone to assist you with all your real estate needs. He explains the “whys” and “hows” that are vital when finding an agent to work with. It involves finding someone that you trust, someone who’s involved in your community, and someone who’s connected and supportive of your local area.

If you’re interested in keeping up with Tim, give him a follow on Facebook @MoveWithTim!

To get a free copy of Tim’s book, visit CalvertCountyHomesGuide.com.

For more information on advertorials and how you can spotlight your own business, contact our Accounts Manager Laura at laura@thebaynet.com!