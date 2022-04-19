PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dean Teague, President and CEO of Calvert Health System (CHS), the largest private employer and the only hospital in Calvert County, has announced his plans to retire next year. A national search to select his successor is already underway with the board engaging a firm with considerable experience in recruiting senior healthcare executives.

CHS Board of Directors Chair Rev. David Showers said, “We are confident this will be a smooth transition with Dean at the helm until our next health system leader is in place.”

In reflecting on his 10 years at CalvertHealth Teague said, “We have an outstanding organization; however, what sets us apart are the people here and their ability to come together toward a unified goal. Together, this team of talented individuals has accomplished every goal we set out to achieve ensuring critical services for our community while maintaining our independence,” said Teague.

When asked what he will miss most, Teague gets a bit emotional, quickly adding, “Without a doubt, it’s the people and our providers who care for our community.”

Teague said at the beginning of his career at CalvertHealth he planned to stay for 10 years. He will have done that and then some by the time he retires to spend more time with his family. “The pandemic put things in perspective for me, and now it’s time for me to step back and enjoy retirement,” said Teague. Teague is already retired from the Navy and now retires from his career in healthcare.

In the last decade, Teague has provided pivotal leadership as the health system faced the unprecedented challenge of caring for the community during a historic pandemic. He was also instrumental in helping to usher in some of CalvertHealth’s most significant achievements including constructing all new private rooms, dramatically expanding behavioral health services and rebranding the health system under one name.

Rev. David Showers went on to add, “It has been a pleasure to watch Dean as a leader and his ‘no nonsense’ style in the organization. He leads with compassion but is able to deftly navigate difficult situations. He is, first and foremost, a people person. He will be missed by all.”

Former Board Chair and longtime resident Terri Wolfley is taking a lead role in the Search Committee for Teague’s successor. Wolfley, who has served on the Health System board since 2013, said, “It has been my pleasure and honor to work with Dean who has been a solid leader navigating CalvertHealth through many obstacles. He has become a trusted professional throughout the state and a strong supporter of our community.”

Teague won the 2017 Grassroots Champion award from the American Hospital Association, which recognizes hospital leaders who effectively educate elected officials on how major issues affect a hospital’s vital role in the community and who are tireless advocates for the hospital and its patients.

Teague has also been an active member of the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA) since 2012 and has served on the executive committee of the MHA Board of Directors and chaired the Council on Legislative & Regulatory Policy. “It’s challenging being an independent hospital, but the rewards are great,” said Teague. “While the board is committed to remaining independent, we know how important close relationships with our care partners at other hospitals are within the area.”

Wolfley said, “It is with bittersweet emotions that we contemplate Dean’s retirement later in 2023. It will be here before we know it. But given the strong management team, support of the entire workforce at CalvertHealth and the entire Board, the transition will be smooth.”