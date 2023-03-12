Career Fair Prepares Students For Life After High School

WALDORF, Md. – North Point High School hosted a career fair Feb. 28 for the school’s upperclassmen. While the fair was open to all North Point juniors and seniors, the target audience was students who may not yet have a career goal in mind.

Students were able to talk to more than 35 representatives of local businesses, unions, branches of the U.S. military, local and state law enforcement, and local and state government agencies.

Students had the opportunity to learn about careers and career pathways that many students were not aware existed. Nearly 500 students participated in the event. Following the success of the career fair, school staff is planning to make it an annual event.

