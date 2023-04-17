Carjacking In La Plata Under Investigation

La Plata Police Department – File photo

LA PLATA, Md. – On April 15, at 4:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of East Hawthorne Drive near Washington Avenue for the report of a carjacking.

Investigation found two individuals had carjacked the victim’s vehicle outside a building in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. Officers were informed one of the suspects entered the vehicle and physically assaulted and choked the victim. The victim received minor injuries. The two individuals then fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The vehicle was later located ablaze in Croom, Maryland. The first involved individual is described by the victim as being a heavy-set black male, 40-50 years of age. The second individual is described as a thin black male wearing a coat and “cut up” jeans.

The carjacking does not appear to be a random incident. Anyone with information should contact the La Plata Police Department, at 301-934-1500.