Carjacking Suspect Killed In Crash After High Speed Chase On Mattawoman Beantown Road

WALDORF, Md. – On June 29, at 2 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for the report of a male beating and choking a woman and a possible carjacking in progress. The victim and suspect were unknown to each other and, according to witnesses, it appeared to be a random attack.

A patrol officer, who was nearby, arrived and observed the injured woman on the ground. He also observed the suspect driving away in the victim’s car at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the car southbound onto Mattawoman Beantown Road where the suspect continued driving at high speeds and in a reckless manner.

As the suspect approached Poplar Hill Road, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a dump truck. The suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the dump truck was treated for injuries that were not life threatening. The woman who was assaulted was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

In accordance with Maryland law, the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) and the Maryland State Police (MSP) was contacted and responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call the Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division at 410-576-7070. The investigation is ongoing.

