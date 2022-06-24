LA PLATA, Md. – The Board of Education of Charles County on June 14 approved tuition rates for the 2022-2023 school year that include an increase for students enrolling outside of Charles County, and for non-Maryland residents.

For students residing in Maryland but who live outside of Charles County, the cost for the coming school year is $9,720. This is an 8 percent increase from the current school year.

Students enrolling in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) for the 2022-2023 school year who live outside of Maryland will be charged a yearly rate of $14,790. This is a 10 percent increase from the current rate.

Additional fees apply for students who receive special support services under IDEA or Section 504.

CCPS reviews tuition rates annually. The in-state tuition rate increase is due to changes in the adjusted 2023 fiscal year budget. The out-of-state tuition rate increase is determined by per pupil funding amount that CCPS received from the state for fiscal year 2023.

The CCPS department of student services determines all school transfer requests that include out-of-county and out-of-state placements.

These requests must meet specific criteria. Schools must also have adequate space, including in a requested grade and instructional programs.

CCPS does not provide transportation to any enrolled child who does not live in Charles County. Parents must complete the application posted on the school system website here.