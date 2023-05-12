CCPS’ CTA Participates In SkillsUSA National Signing Day

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md.—Calvert County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Career and Technology Academy (CTA) hosted a SkillsUSA Signing Day ceremony celebrating 56 graduating seniors on May 4, 2023. In attendance were business partners, sponsors, community officials, school leaders, and families.

“It is impossible to make a big enough deal about the decisions these students announced on signing day. Our community and our country need passionate, skilled, and dedicated young professionals like the 56 CTA students who participated in this year’s signing day event,” stated CTA Principal Carrie Akins. “Each of these students completed a rigorous and challenging journey that has led to this point. I am so proud of each of them for their accomplishments.”

Nationwide, students signed a symbolic letter of intent to pursue careers across a variety of skilled trades, including construction fields, healthcare, information technology, culinary arts, cosmetology, the United States Military, and more at the SkillsUSA National Signing Day.

CCPS’ event was sponsored by the National SkillsUSA organization along with Constellation, the nation’s largest producer of clean, carbon-free energy.