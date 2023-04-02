PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Council for Social Studies (MDCSS) announced the 2023 Social Studies Professionals of the Year at the MDCSS annual spring conference held on March 25, 2023, at Salisbury University.

This year, MDCSS presented six awards. Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) received three of the six awards.

CCPS Dowell Elementary School Teacher Dr. Stephanie Schoppert was named the MDCSS Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Stephanie Schoppert

Ms. Allison Curtin, Mill Creek Middle School teacher, was selected as the MDCSS Promising New Teacher of the Year.

Ms. Allison Curtin

Mr. Scott McComb was chosen as the MDCSS Social Studies Instructional Leader of the Year.

Mr. Scott McComb

“These awards are reflective of the great educators we have at Calvert County Public Schools,” said CCPS Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “Each of these individuals is dedicated and committed to excellence and providing engaging social studies instruction for our students.”

Dr. Schoppert and Ms. Curtin were also recognized by the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates for their MDCSS honor.

For more information about the MDSSC, visit www.mdcss.org.