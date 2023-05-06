CCPS First School District In Maryland To Achieve Sustained Maeoe Green Schools 100% Designation

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has reached 100% of schools participating in the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education’s (MAEOE) 2022-2023 Maryland Green Schools program. CCPS is the first school district in Maryland to achieve the MAEOE 100% Sustainable Green Schools distinction.

“Calvert County Public Schools achievement of 100% Green Schools is a magnificent record,” said Laura Johnson Collard, MAEOE’s executive director. “Young people are increasingly aware of climate change and how their actions impact the community, we can learn from their commitment to making a difference.”

Additionally, this year seven CCPS schools have successfully recertified, two of these schools have achieved Sustainable School status – Barstow Elementary School amd Southern Middle School. Five CCPS schools have reached MAEOE’s Sustainable Bronze level having participated in the program for 20 years. Those schools are Calvert Country School, Calvert Elementary School, Dowell Elementary School, Patuxent-Appeal Elementary School, and Plum Point Middle School.

“The Green Schools program provides our students opportunities for outdoor instruction and hands-on learning. Our students are learning how to be good stewards of our natural resources and developing a better understanding of our local environment,” shared CCPS Superintendent Dr. Andraé Townsel. “This achievement also reflects our District’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our schools.”

The Maryland Green Schools designation is given to schools that have demonstrated and documented a continuous effort to integrate sustainable environmental management practices, environmental education curriculum, professional development opportunities, and community engagement into their daily operations.

Student and staff involvement in the program includes recycling, planting vegetable gardens and native plants, understanding the importance of conservations, and taking measures to conserve energy and other natural resources.

The Maryland Green Schools program was established in 1999. Currently, there are 642 active Maryland Green Schools, 36% of all Maryland schools. MAEOE will celebrate with Green Schools at the Annual Maryland Green School Youth Summit on May 18, 2023, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

To learn more about MAEOE and view a complete listing of Green Schools and Green Centers visit www.maeoe.org.