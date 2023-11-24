CCPS Goes To All Electronic Ticketing For Sporting Events Starting Dec. 5

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) winter sports competitions begin Tuesday, Dec. 5. Also kicking off on Dec. 5, CCPS will introduce a paperless ticketing model at all school system-sponsored sporting events. Entry tickets must be purchased using the GoFan website at https://gofan.co/ or the GoFan app. All ticket purchases made through GoFan are nonrefundable. No cash will be collected at the door and there will be no re-entry to the venue without authorization.

To purchase using the app

When using the app, type in the school’s name, mascot or city where the school is located. In the Search Results menu, select the school. App users will see a list of Upcoming Events with dates, times and sport. Click the Buy Tickets button within the event entry to purchase tickets by selecting the number of tickets needed and click Add to Cart. From there, users can sign into a GoFan account or create an account. Tickets can be purchased using a credit or debit card. To use Apple or Google payment options, tickets must be purchased through the app. Once purchased, tickets will show in Tickets at the bottom of the app screen. A link to the tickets will be sent to the email used to create the GoFan account. Tickets can be sent to others through email or text.

To purchase using the website

When purchasing tickets through the website, sign in or create an account. In the search bar, search the school, mascot or city where the school is located. From the Upcoming Events menu, find the event and click the Buy Tickets button on the right side of the entry. Select the number of tickets to be purchased and continue the buying process.

Senior citizens, CCPS staff

Spectators 60 and older are eligible to receive a Senior Citizen Event Card that allows seniors free entry into CCPS-sponsored athletic events, and countywide music and theater events. The senior citizens cards will not be honored at playoffs and out-of-county events. Event cards for seniors are available at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building and from high school athletic directors.

School system employees can use their CCPS-issued identification badges for free entry to most system-sponsored events.

Restrictions remain in place for CCPS-sponsored games and events. No bags or backpacks are allowed in the venue. Outside food and drinks are prohibited as is sports equipment. Smoking and vaping are not permitted on school grounds.