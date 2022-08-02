CCPS Plans Meet And Greet Events, Orientations For Students

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has released orientation and meet and greet schedules for the 2022-2023 school year. Listed below are orientation dates and times, and other activities for schools. Specific questions about orientation events should be directed to individual schools.

Elementary Schools

C. Paul Barnhart, meet and greet drop-in event, 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 26.

Berry, meet and greet, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 24.

Billingsley, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.

A meet and greet for Billingsley students with last names beginning with M-Z is 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 25.

Dr. Gustavus Brown, orientation, 3 to 5 p.m., Aug. 25.

Dr. Brown students and staff are returning to the school at 421 University Drive from the Transition School this year.

Dr. James Craik, meet and greet, noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 25.

William A. Diggs, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 24.

A meet and greet for Diggs students with last names beginning with M-Z, 1 to 2 p.m., Aug. 25.

Gale-Bailey, meet and greet, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Dr. Thomas L. Higdon, orientation for kindergarten students who attended Higdon for prekindergarten is noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 10.

An orientation for kindergarten students new to Higdon is noon to 2 p.m., Aug. 11.

A meet and greet for Higdon students with last names beginning with A-L is 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.

A meet and greet for Higdon students with last names beginning with M-Z is 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 24.

A meet and greet for Higdon prekindergarten students is 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 31.

Indian Head, kindergarten orientation, 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19.

A meet and greet for all other Indian Head students is 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, greet your seat, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.

Malcolm, meet and greet, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.

T.C. Martin, meet and greet for students in kindergarten through Grade 2, noon to 12:40 p.m., Aug. 24.

A meet and greet for Martin students in Grades 3-5 will be 12:50 to 1:30 p.m., Aug. 24.

Martin students and staff are attending the Transition School during the 2022-23 school year. The Transition School is located at 3155 John Hanson Drive, Waldorf, MD, 20601.

Mary H. Matula, meet and greet, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Middleton, drop-in meet and greet, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

Walter J. Mitchell, kindergarten drop-in orientations, 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 11, and 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 16.

Drop-in orientation for Mitchell prekindergarten students is 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 17 and 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 18.

A meet and greet is 10 to 10:45 a.m., Aug. 25, for Mitchell students with the last names beginning with A-M.

A meet and greet is 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Aug. 25, for Mitchell students with the last names beginning with N-Z.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 26.

Dr. Samuel A. Mudd, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 25 (in school parking lot, block-party style).

Mary B. Neal, meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

J.C. Parks, meet and greet for students with last names beginning with A-L is 2 to 2:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

A meet and greet for Parks students with last names beginning with M-Z is 2:30 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.

J.P. Ryon, orientation for kindergarten students with last names beginning with A-K is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 15. This is a drop-off orientation for students only.

An orientation for Ryon kindergarten students with last names beginning with L-Z is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16. This is a drop-off orientation for students only.

Ryon will hold a drop-in meet and greet for all students from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

Eva Turner, orientation, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

William B. Wade, meet and greet for returning students, 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 24.

A meet and greet for Wade kindergarten and new students will be 3 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Middle Schools

Theodore G. Davis, new student orientation, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

John Hanson, Grade 8 orientation is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 17.

Orientation is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 18, for Grade 7.

Orientation is 10 a.m. to noon, Aug. 19, for Grade 6.

Matthew Henson, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Mattawoman, new student orientation, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Piccowaxen, meet and greet, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

General Smallwood, orientation, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Aug. 25.

Milton M. Somers, all new students in Grades 6-8, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 25.

Benjamin Stoddert, New Scholar Boot Camps will be 9 a.m. to noon, Aug. 16 and 17, and 1 to 4 p.m., Aug. 16 and 17.

High Schools

Henry E. Lackey, drop-in orientation for all ninth graders and new students to Lackey only, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Aug. 24.

La Plata, drop-in meet and greet for all ninth graders and new students to La Plata, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.

Maurice J. McDonough, new student orientation, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Aug. 25.

North Point, new student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 24.

St. Charles, meet and greet for new students in Grades 10-12, 1 to 3 p.m., Aug. 24.

Meet and greet for freshmen, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 25.

Thomas Stone, meet and greet, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.

Westlake, new student orientation, 4 to 6 p.m., Aug. 25.

