Pictured, along with Child Protective Services Investigators and personnel from the State Attorney’s Office, are Sheriff Cox, Sergeant W. Rector, Detective W. Wells, Detective T. Yates, Detective J. Buck, Detective W. McDowell, Detective R. Gough, Detective R. Weems, and Det. Freeland.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Yesterday, Sheriff Ricky Cox along with detectives from the Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) attended the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) open house in Prince Frederick. This open house is in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Working in harmony with the States Attorney Office, the Department of Social Services – Child Protective Services Investigators, and law enforcement; this center allows a neutral location for children, who are victims of child abuse, to be safely and privately interviewed and provided resources.

Our detectives are trained in all facets of child abuse investigations and work diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of all children.