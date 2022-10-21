CCSO Master Corporal Renee Cuyler And K-9 Cooper Retire After Years Of Dedicated Service

WALDORF, Md. – Today, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is saying a bittersweet farewell to an outstanding Police Officer and person. Master Corporal Renee Cuyler #295 is retiring after more than 25 years of dedicated service to Charles County. Her partner, K-9 Cooper, is beginning his retirement as well after being part of the CCSO family for 8 years!

M/Cpl. Cuyler began with the CCSO in 1997 as a Correctional Officer. In 1998, she completed the Police Academy and began her career as a Police Officer in the Patrol Division. In 2002 she moved to the Domestic Violence Unit, and in 2003 she was selected to serve in the K-9 Unit, where she dedicated the rest of her career.

She says the highlight of her career was being selected to work with the dogs, and her greatest accomplishments were certifying her canine partners under the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) and International Police Work Dog Association (IPWDA), achieving the position of a canine trainer/supervisor, and having the opportunity to compete in the 2015 World Police & Fire Games with her canine partners.

In addition to her success as a K-9 handler, trainer and supervisor, M/Cpl. Cuyler also completed her Bachelor’s Degree and retired from the United State Army Reserve as a Master Sergeant. She says her favorite memories were of training and watching new canine teams (handlers and canines) develop their skills and become productive and successful.

Outside of work, Renee enjoys spending time with her spouse, friends, and dogs. She loves to cycle, whether it’s mountain biking or road races, and also loves to travel. In fact, the first thing she is going to do when she retires is move to Florida!

K-9 Cooper, a Belgian Malinois, came to the Agency in 2014 after then-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tossed a grant to the CCSO as part of his longtime commitment to enhancing K9 units for police and fire departments throughout the country. Cooper specialized in narcotics detection and patrol canine services, and was a Bronze Medalist in the 2015 World Police & Fire Games for his work in narcotics detection. He has served the CCSO faithfully for the past 8 years, and we are so glad he can enjoy his golden years at home with his handler and their family.

Master Corporal Cuyler: you are an invaluable asset to this Agency and our community. You are truly going to be missed. We hope that you enjoy your well-deserved retirement and that you come back and visit us when you can! You will always be part of the CCSO family.