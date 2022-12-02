CCSO Offers Holiday Safety Tips

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – With the holiday season upon us, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would like to say Happy Holidays from our family to yours. We would also like to provide our citizens with some safety reminders for this Holiday Season.

If you are shopping:

Stay alert and be aware of your surroundings.

Always park in well-lit areas,

Be sure to lock your vehicle, close your windows, and hide/lock all valuables/shopping bags in the trunk.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash

Carry your purse close to your body and put your wallet in an inside pocket or front pants pocket.

Have your keys ready to unlock your vehicle as you approach it. Use your “panic button” on your key fob if you become nervous or think you are being followed.

Prior to getting into your vehicle, take a look around before entering. Lock your doors immediately upon entering your vehicle.

Recognize that there is safety in numbers and arrange to shop with friends and relatives instead of going out alone. Make sure everyone remains vigilant and looks out for each other

When shopping with children, keep a close eye on them at all times. Consider coaching them to go to a store clerk or security guard if they become separated and be sure they know their first and last name so they can advise someone who they are. Give children a contact phone # that they can carry on their person in case they do become lost.

Call 911, if you see something suspicious

On behalf of our CCSO family, we wish you a wonderful holiday season.

Remove it, Lock it or you will Lose it.