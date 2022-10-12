LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Cedar Lane Senior Living Community was recently awarded a 2022 Thome Aging Well grant. The funding will be used for a comprehensive “Life in Balance” program in early 2023, which brings professional dietitian services, cognitive and emotional support services, physical therapy and occupational therapy to Cedar Lane at no cost to residents.

The Thome Aging Well program is a four-year, $19 million initiative from Enterprise Community Partners (Enterprise) designed to help older adults living in affordable communities age safely and securely at home.

“Age-related decline can make independent living a challenge,” said Eric Golden, president and CEO of Cedar Lane. “With the right support, many seniors can successfully age in place, retaining their quality of life and the freedoms they have earned the right to enjoy.”

Funded by the Edward N. and Della L. Thome Memorial Foundation, Bank of America trustee, the program awarded $4 million in grants this year to scale aging-in-place initiatives with a track record of success by 16 housing operators and public housing authorities in Maryland and Michigan.

In total, the 2022 Thome Aging Well grants will provide essential support to over 4,000 older adults to help enhance wellbeing, reduce isolation and allow them to age with dignity in their homes. Best practices learned from the grantees will be shared across the field of affordable and public housing providers serving older adults.

“Far too many adults, especially those with lower incomes, do not have the resources and support they need to continue living comfortably in their homes as they grow older,” said Stephany De Scisciolo, vice president, Impact, Evaluation & Population Health, Enterprise. “The programs supported through the Thome Aging Well grants have proved successful at improving the health and wellbeing of older adults and will make an enormous impact on the lives of thousands in Maryland and Michigan. We are honored to partner with such remarkable organizations.”

About Cedar Lane

Founded in 1977, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community is a collaboration of 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations providing affordable housing to seniors and disabled adults. Situated in the heart of Leonardtown, Maryland, the campus features 195 apartments where residents can live independently while enjoying onsite amenities, optional hospitality services, service coordination and a full calendar of life-enriching activities. For more information, visit www.cedar-lane.org, call 1-301-475-8966 or visit in person at 22680 Cedar Lane Court.